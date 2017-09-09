CHENNAI: White smoke emanated from the Hockey India offices on Friday as Sjoerd Marijne was appointed chief coach of the men’s senior team. The 43-year-old, who was hired as chief coach of the women’s team in February, will take control of the men’s side from the third week of September. He is currently travelling with the women’s team on their tour to the Netherlands.

Even though his name was doing the rounds as a possible replacement after Roelant Oltmans was sacked last Saturday, the announcement, which interestingly came from the sports ministry and not from the federation, still caught people by surprise. HI, it is learnt, were left with little choice but to look for an internal solution as there are lots of tournaments lined up. Shortlisting applications and the interview process would have taken more than a month.

“The decision (to appoint Marijne) was mutual. There was a detailed discussion on the matter and we felt he was the right person,” a ministry source said. If sources are anything to go by, HI has been given an ultimatum. “Sjoerd will have to be coach of the team till Tokyo (Olympics 2020),” the ministry is said to have told HI before giving its nod. “The ministry doesn’t like the idea of too much chopping and changing, something HI has often been guilty of doing. The ministry told them to continue with him till the next Olympics.”

While there was some friction between the ministry and HI – the former was reluctant to see Oltmans go while the latter lobbied for his sacking – the former played down reports of any rift between the two. “HI submitted a detailed report on Oltmans’ performance where they argued the former head coach lacked aggressiveness. They told us that ‘even the players’ performance dipped. His strategies were negative’.”