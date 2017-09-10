CHENNAI: Individual medley is known to be one of the difficult events in swimming. It requires a swimmer to perform four styles. Emil Robin Singh set a meet record of 4 minutes and 38 seconds in the event over 400m in the 71st State Aquatic Championship on Saturday. The record was broken after eight years, the previous best being 4 minutes and 44 seconds set in 2009.

Emil also won the individual championship, bagging as many as he could — five gold in five events — 200m, 400m IM, 100m, 200m, 400m freestyle. Unlike amateur swimmers who begin with freestyle, Emil started with breaststroke under his father- cum-coach in Tirunelveli. It was because of his father, who constructs swimming pools, Emil developed a passion for swimming. “Just after I was born, my father built a swimming pool in Tirunelveli. We have only two pools back home. Since he wanted me to be in this sport, he built a pool, which is now an academy.

I have competed four times in senior meets in Chennai, but this is the first time I am winning all the events that I took part in,” said the 22-year-old studying English literature at St Xavier’s College in Palayamkottai. His family fights hard to provide him the best gear possible. His enthusiastic grandad, Ramasamy, who accompanied him for the tournament, is optimistic that Emil will go further. “If you ask my family what’s his next aim, without a second thought we can say it’s representing India in the Olympics. Only those who can afford can take up swimming. Even his two brothers are into swimming, hence we don’t get much to save.

Whatever we earn we spend on them.” Emil feels swimmers face financial difficulties when they graduate from the state level to nationals. “When you go to the next level, you need to spend for coach, nutritionist, gym. Travel expenses will be more as you have to commute from down south.” Fortunately for Emil, Tirunelveli District Swimming Association encourages participants with monetary benefits. It conducts a Chief Minister trophy every year, where winners are awarded `1 lakh and runner-up `75,000. Emil has won the trophy thrice and finished runner-up once in four years.

“From what I received, I was able to buy quality gear for this tournament. We don’t get much from the academy as there are only five to six training under my uncle. I’m glad such tournaments are conducted to motivate us.” Emil’s focus will now be on getting selected for the nationals to be held in Bhopal in October and then the Asian and Commonwealth Games in 2018. “I need to train longer than six hours every day. As everyone says, practice will only take you to heights.”

srinidhi@newindianexpress.com