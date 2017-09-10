HYDERABAD: Since last week, there was a buzz going around that the doubles camp at Pullela Gopichand academy will be shifted to Delhi. However, Badminton Association of India president Himanta Biswa Sarma dispelled the rumours on Saturday by saying that the camp will continue to function in the city, in addition to a new camp in the national capital.

“The Sports Authority of India guided us to have another doubles training camp. The decision is right considering the game is expanding at a very fast rate,” explained Sarma, who was present at the academy to present World Championship medallists Sindhu and Saina cheques of `10 lakh and `5 lakh, respectively.

Sarma said that in a colossal nation like India, there should be multiple camps. “Our aim is to establish five academies across India, covering the north, south, east, west and north-east region. The total expenditure might be around `250 crore. It will take some time,” he said.

Top stars for nationals

In some good news for fans, Sarma announced that senior players, including Sindhu, Saina and Srikanth will participate in the upcoming senior national championship to be held in Nagpur from November 1 to 7. “Nationals hold utmost importance. This year, senior players will also take part. I’ve spoken to them and they have agreed.”

