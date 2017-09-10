The IOC said Patrick Hickey resigned from the executive board. (File | AP)

LIMA: Scandal-tainted Olympic official Patrick Hickey has resigned his position on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) executive board with immediate effect, it was confirmed Saturday.

An IOC spokesperson told AFP that the 72-year-old Irish Olympic official, who was arrested at the Rio Olympics last year in connection with a ticket scandal, had vacated his position on the IOC's top committee.

"Mr Patrick Hickey has informed the IOC of his resignation as a member of the IOC Executive Board 'with immediate effect,'" the spokesperson said.

"This now vacant post will be filled by election during the forthcoming IOC Session in Lima."

Hickey was detained by Brazilian police in a dramatic raid at his hotel last year wearing only a bathrobe. He was held in connection with an an illegal ticket sales scheme.

Hickey, who has been allowed to return to Ireland, denies any wrongdoing but has been formally charged, along with nine others, on counts that include ticket-touting (scalping), ambush marketing, theft, tax evasion, money-laundering and criminal association.

The IOC said Hickey had resigned from the executive board "to protect the IOC and to ensure that the interests of the National Olympic Committees are represented on the Executive Board."

"He also reiterated his innocence in respect of all charges and confirmed that he hopes to exercise his functions as an IOC member in the future," the spokesperson added.

Hickey had already suspended himself from all other IOC functions.

"However, the IOC reiterates that the presumption of innocence prevails," the spokesperson added.

The IOC is gathering in Lima next week to confirm the hosts for the 2024 and 2028 Olympic games.