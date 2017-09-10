CHENNAI: THE TNCA President’s XI and TNCA Districts XI posted victories, but TNCA XI lost to Hyderabad in the Kalpathi-AGS Buchi Babu Trophy. Set 355 to win, TNCA XI were all out for 266. At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: Assam 176 lost to TNCA President’s XI 177/4 in 52.5 ovs (L Suryapprakash 66 no). At Murugappa: Saurashtra 296 lost to TNCA Districts XI 297/9 in 87.3 ovs (J Kousik 104 no, Jay Chauhan 4/82, Dharmendra Jadeja 3/69). At SRMC: Hyderabad 354/9 bt TNCA XI 266 in 75.4 ovs (V Yo Mahesh 64, Mehdi Hasan 5/78). At SSN: Chhattisgarh 350/8 lost to Mumbai 351/8 in 75.3 ovs (Vaidik Murkar 104, Shivam Dubey 121, Sumit Ruikar 3/84).

Tickets sale

Tickets for the India-Australia ODI to be played at Chepauk on September 17 will be sold from Sunday. The rates are — C, D, E lower chair `1200 at booth 6, E upper chair `2400 at booth 3, C, D, E hospitality A/C box `4800, F and H hospitality A/C box `8000, G hospitality A/C box `12000, H lower A/C box `4800, pavilion terrace `8000 at TNCA office booth, Victoria Hostel Road. Credit and debit cards accepted. Online tickets can be bought through www.bookmyshow.com.

Harissh scalps seven

N Harissh’s 7/49 helped Districts I bag a lead of 217 over City IV in a drawn match of the TNCA round robin under-19 tournament. Districts I won on first innings lead. Brief scores: Districts II 306/7 in 90 ovs drew with City III 90/3 in 37.1 ovs (IS Akash 38 no). Districts I 392/7 in 90 ovs drew with City IV 175 in 50.5 ovs (M Vishal 93, N Harissh 7/49).