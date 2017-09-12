LIMA: International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach predicted "an interesting and successful" week on Monday as he kicked off high-level meetings which will see Paris and Los Angeles handed the 2024 and 2028 Olympics.

"I hope you are fit and ready for what promises to be an interesting and successful week for the IOC here in Lima," Bach told members of the IOC's Executive Board as he opened a two-day meeting of the Olympic movement's top committee.

This week's meetings in the Peruvian capital will on Wednesday see Paris and Los Angeles formally approved as Olympic hosts in 2024 and 2028 in a historic double award engineered by Bach.

The IOC's executive board meanwhile will hear updates on Tokyo's plans for the 2020 Olympics as well as Beijing's preparations for the 2022 Winter Games.

The IOC gathering, which includes a full session of the sports body's members from September 13-17, is taking place against a backdrop of corruption intrigue.

Last week, Brazilian Olympic chief Carlos Nuzman was arrested by investigators probing an elaborate scheme to buy votes during the 2009 IOC meeting in Copenhagen which awarded the 2016 Olympics to Rio de Janeiro.

The IOC will also be briefed on preparations for the 2018 Winter Olympics in the South Korean city of Pyeongchang, which is taking place amid an escalation in tensions between North Korea and the international community following Pyongyang's claim it had successfully tested a hydrogen bomb.