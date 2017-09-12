PARIS: A key argument in the Paris bid for the 2024 Olympics was that, thanks to venues such as the Stade de France and Roland Garros, 95 percent of the necessary infrastructure is already in place.

From the Ile-Saint-Denis to the north, where the Olympic village is planned, to the Bercy arena, many proposed sites are situated on the banks of the Seine.

And the river running through the French capital will be cleaned up for the Games so that it can host swimming and open water events.

The historic monuments that attract millions of tourists every year will form the backdrop for other events, from the Champs-de-Mars in front of the Eiffel Tower to the Invalides and the Champs Elysées, where the cycling road race is set to finish.

"The historic concept of the Olympic park can be applied to the whole city thanks to the proximity of the sites to each other," said Paris bid co-chairman and three-time Olympic slalom canoe champion Tony Estanguet during a visit by the IOC's assessment team in May.

But Paris will still have to spend around $3 billion on building and renovating sites, with half of the amount going on the Olympic village alone. Here is a full list of venues including work in progress:

Existing sites (small adjustments needed)

- Stade de France: 78,000 capacity, two kilometres from Olympic village for athletics, opening and closing ceremonies

- Grand Palais: 7,000 capacity, 15km from village, fencing and taekwondo

- Bourget exhibition hall: 7,000 capacity, 8km from village, badminton; two venues of 12,000 and 5,000 for volleyball; 3,000-capacity venue for shooting

- Porte de Versailles exhibition centre: 19km from village. 12,000 capacity venue for handball, 6,000-seat venue for table tennis

- Parc des Princes: 45,000 capacity, 17km from village, football

- Stade Jean-Bouin: 20,000 capacity, 17km from village, rugby sevens

- Roland-Garros: 15,000-seat Court Philippe-Chatrier, 10,000-seat Court Suzanne-Lenglen and 5,000-seat Court des Serres, 16km from village, tennis and boxing

- Bercy Arena: 15,000 capacity, 18km from village, judo and basketball

- Arena 92: 17,500 capacity, 16km from village, gymnastics, trampolining, rhythmic gymnastics

- Stade Yves-du-Manoir: 15,000 capacity, 10km from village, field hockey

- Zenith: 6,000 capacity, 9km from village, weightlifting

- Stade Pierre-de-Coubertin: 4,000 capacity, 17km, basketball

- Vaires-sur-Marne water sports centre: 14,000 seats plus 10,000 standing, 42km from village, canoeing and rowing

- Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines velodrome: 35km from village. 5,000 capacity for track cycling and modern pentathlon; 6,000 capacity venue for BMX

- Elancourt hill: 2,000 seats and 20,000 standing places, 40km from village, mountain biking

- Le Golf National at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines: 5,000 seats plus room for 30,000 on foot, 41km from village, golf

- Marseille Marina: 5,000 seats plus 10,000 standing, 3h 10min by high-speed train from Paris, sailing

- Stade Vélodrome, Marseille: 67,000 capacity, à 3h 10min by high-speed train from Paris, football

- Toulouse Stadium: 33,000 capacity, 3h by high-speed train from Paris, football

- Bordeaux Stadium: 42,000 capacity, 2h by high-speed train from Paris, football

- Nantes Stade de La Beaujoire: 38,000 capacity, 2h by high-speed train from Paris. football

- Lille Stade Pierre-Mauroy: 50,000 capacity, 1h by high-speed train from Paris, football

- Lyon Stadium: 58,000 capacity, 2h by high-speed train from Paris, football

- Saint-Etienne Stade Geoffroy-Guichard: 42,000 capacity, 2h 50min by high-speed train from Paris, football

- Nice Stadium: 35,000 capacity, 1h 20min flight from Paris or 5h by train, football

Existing sites needing renovation

- Marville water polo centre: 5,000 capacity, 6km from village, water polo

Temporary venues

- Champ-de-Mars: 12,000 capacity, 15km from village, beach volleyball

- Eiffel Tower: 3,000 capacity with room for 10,000 standing, 15km from village, start for triathlon, open water swimming and marathon

- Champs Elysées: 4,000 seats and room for 25,000 standing, 16km from village, road cycling

- Invalides: 8,000 capacity, 15km, archery

- Château de Versailles: 20,000 seats plus room for 45,000 standing, 48km from village, equestrian

New Venues

- Olympic village: Cite du Cinema film studio complex, 17,000 beds for Olympics, 8,000 beds for Paralympics

- Plaine Saulnier aquatic centre: 17,000 capacity, 2km from village. Swimming, synchronised swimming and diving

- Media village: 5,000 rooms, close to media centre at Bourget, 8km from village

- Bercy Arena II: 8,000 capacity, 18km from village. Basketball and wrestling