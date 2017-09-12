KOCHI: In a bid to resuscitate the sagging status of the Senior National Championship as well as provide an avenue for the new crop of players to graduate to the next level, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) will ensure the participation of acclaimed shuttlers like Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu in the future editions of the event.

“The championship was conducted in a casual manner till now. Players avoided it for many reasons, such as sub-standard quality of events and international commitments. We had taken the decision during our Bengaluru executive committee meeting. We will have them in the upcoming championship in Nagpur in November,” said BAI president Himanta Biswa Sarma, here on Monday.Sarma said that he had ensured the participation of senior players after discussing it with them. “The players were very much for it when I talked to them. They requested only one thing in return: that the timing of the competition should be proper.”When asked whether the players had to be compelled to agree with the decision, Sarma said they had volunteered for it.

“There are several countries like Malaysia which have made participation in the senior nationals mandatory for their players. But we haven’t done that. The players volunteered to do this. Saina last played nationals in 2010 and Sindhu in 2013. So this is good news” he added.Prize money has been enhanced from `10 lakh to `1 crore. Players making it to the pre-quarterfinals and onwards will be eligible for it. For the pre quarters, quarters, semis and finals, the amount will be `50,000, `1 lakh, `2 lakh and `5 lakh, respectively.

The BAI chief said that they were hoping to make money from TV rights and on-field sponsors.

When queried about the influence that the senior players might have when they participate, singles player and 2014 Commonwealth Games bronze-medallist RMV Gurusaidutt said, “It is definitely a welcome change. Youngsters will get a chance to rub shoulders with stalwarts of the game. There may be a substantial increase in the number of spectators.”

BAI will give sponsorships to 20-30 junior players and start academies in five centres across the country. Meanwhile, Prakash Padukone was selected for BAI’s maiden lifetime achievement award. The former World No 1 will be given `10 lakh and a citation at a function in New Delhi.

