SYDNEY: The Australian Olympic Committee's controversial media chief, who was at the centre of bullying complaints inside the organisation, has left his job, it was announced Thursday.

Powerful AOC boss John Coates' right-hand man Mike Tancred was exonerated of bullying but "severely reprimanded" by an independent review last month. He subsequently apologised for threatening former chief executive Fiona de Jong.

After 18 years, he is now leaving as part of an organisational restructure.

"Mike has worked tirelessly for the AOC and the athletes in the Australian Olympic team since 1999," said Coates.

"He understands that National Olympic Committees must preserve their independence and autonomy and was never backward in supporting me publicly to ensure our politicians and others are aware of this essential requirement for recognition by the IOC."

De Jong, who left the AOC in December, had outlined cases of alleged workplace bullying since 2004 in the organisation -- front-page claims that rocked Coates' ultimately successful bid to be re-elected in May.

Tancred's subsequent apology to her followed a stormy period for the AOC with Coates fighting off a well-backed bid by challenger Danni Roche to remain as the organisation's president.

Tancred was at the heart of the matter and admitted in a June statement that he phoned de Jong in December last year and spoke to her "in an intimidating manner, and made threats to damage her and her reputation by publishing allegations about her".

Coates, who has been at the helm for 27 years, won a secret ballot 58-35 to continue in his role, but admitted the AOC brand was "damaged" by the acrimonious campaign.

An independent review in August detailed an environment inside the AOC of "senior leaders undermining each other, working around each other, and openly displaying hostility towards each other".

It also uncovered a disillusionment with the way in which staff and national federations were treated by the organisation.