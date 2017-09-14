POINTE-A-PITRE: President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday hailed the decision to award the 2024 Olympics to Paris as a "victory for France".

Macron said after the International Olympic Committee vote in Lima that rubber-stamped the historic double award of the 2024 Games to Paris and the 2028 Olympics to Los Angeles that "the whole country must get behind" the event.

"I salute this success and the tremendous opportunity that the Games represent to assist in the transformation of our country, to increase its international attractiveness... and strengthen the role of sport across France," the president said, speaking after visiting hurricane-hit Caribbean islands.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, who was in Peru for the vote, tweeted: "Historic. A hundred years after 1924 we are bringing the Games back to Paris."