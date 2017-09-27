Home Sport Other

Hockey India mourns death of former India women's coach P P Antony

Hockey India mourned the passing away of P P Antony, former national women's hockey coach, who also trained and taught coaches at the SAI, Bengaluru campus.

Published: 27th September 2017 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2017 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

Image for display purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hockey India today mourned the passing away of P P Antony, former national women's hockey coach, who also trained and taught coaches at the SAI, Bengaluru campus.

He passed away in Thrissur yesterday aged 68.

Under Antony, the Indian junior women had won the fournation tournament in 1999 and a bronze medal at the Junior Asia Cup. He took over the senior team as coach in 2001.

"Antony was a very able coach, a disciplinarian and under him, the Indian women's team achieved good results. It brings me immense grief that he is no longer with us today. On behalf of Hockey India, I would like to offer my deepest condolences to Antony's family - his wife Beena and son Francis. I pray that his family is given the strength to cope with this loss," stated Mariamma Koshy, President, Hockey India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hockey India PP Antony

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp