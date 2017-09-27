Hockey India mourns death of former India women's coach P P Antony

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hockey India today mourned the passing away of P P Antony, former national women's hockey coach, who also trained and taught coaches at the SAI, Bengaluru campus.

He passed away in Thrissur yesterday aged 68.

Under Antony, the Indian junior women had won the fournation tournament in 1999 and a bronze medal at the Junior Asia Cup. He took over the senior team as coach in 2001.

"Antony was a very able coach, a disciplinarian and under him, the Indian women's team achieved good results. It brings me immense grief that he is no longer with us today. On behalf of Hockey India, I would like to offer my deepest condolences to Antony's family - his wife Beena and son Francis. I pray that his family is given the strength to cope with this loss," stated Mariamma Koshy, President, Hockey India.