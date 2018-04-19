NEW DELHI: Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore today met International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach and assured him of the country's commitment to clean sports, saying the ministry has zero tolerance for substance abuse or cheating.

A delegation of IOC, the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and the IOA today called on Rathore for an hour-long meeting in which both sides discussed matters relating to sports promotion and development, good governance and how to further strengthen the relations with the international sports bodies.

Rathore referred to the recently-concluded Khelo India School Games to spot the sporting talent at an early age.

He said similar competitions would be organised in future at College and University level."government with the help of Indian Olympic Association has prepared a Sports Code to bring transparency in functioning of the National Sports Federations (NSFs), fair selection of players for competitions and accountability for proper utilization of funding to sports bodies by the government," the sports ministry said in a statement.

Rathore categorically mentioned that his ministry has "zero tolerance for substance abuse or for cheating in sports".

The Ministry claimed that Bach appreciated the initiatives taken by the Indian Government to bring transparency and good governance in sports.

It also stated that Bach proposed a four-member group comprising representatives of government, IOC, IOA and OCA be formed which could suggest the roadmap for sports development in India.

Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra assured the government of all support in matters of good governance, transparency and in implementing the sports code and said there would be no compromise on good governance matters.