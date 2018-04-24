India's Shahzar Rizvi poses for a photograph after winning a silver medal in the 10m Air Pistol event at the ISSF World Cup in Changwon South Korea on Tuesday. (PTI)

CHANGWON: World record holder Shahzar Rizvi had to narrowly settle for the silver medal in the men's 10 metre Air Pistol at the year's second ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun stage here on Tuesday.

Rizvi missed out on the gold by 0.2 points to Russia's Artem Chernousov. Samuil Donkov of Bulgaria settled for the bronze medal.

In the 24-shot final, Rizvi went into the final shot just 0.2 adrift of the Russian, but both shot identical scores of 10.0 to ensure the order remained intact. Chernousov finished with a score of 240.0 and Shahzar shot 239.8.

Bulgarian Donkov won the bronze medal after the 22nd shot on a score of 217.1.

The men's 10m Air Pistol saw a many a big name fall by the wayside in the 87-strong qualification field.

Rizvi shot a score of 582 out of 600 to make it to the eight-man final in sixth place. Teammates Om Prakash Mitharval and Jitu Rai finished 11th and 38th with scores of 581 and 575, respectively.

Olympic champion Xuan Vinh Hoang of Vietnam also shot 575 to bow out in 37th place.

Meanwhile, in men's Trap, India's Manavjit Singh Sandhu shot 117 out of 125 in qualification to be the best Indian finisher in 24th spot while Kynan Chenai shot 115 to end in 36th place. Zoravar Singh Sandhu was further back in 41st on a score of 114.

With Rizvi's silver, India have got onto the board at the Changwon International Shooting Centre with eight more finals left to play over the next five competition days.