KOCHI: Tony Daniel, joint secretary of Athletics Federation and chairman of its technical committee, died here today following a massive heart attack.

Daniel, 66, is survived by wife and a daughter.

A former athlete, he complained of uneasiness on return from regular morning walk and was rushed to hospital.

He, however, collapsed before reaching the hospital, Kerala Athletics Association sources said.

He had officiated at the recent Federation Cup Junior National Athletics Championship in Coimbatore.

The Asian Athletics Association and Athletics Federation of India condoled his death and recalled his contributions to the sport.

RIP #TonyDaniel , "Asia has lost a great friend and a dedicated colleague and we will miss him"- Maurice R Nicholas, Secretary-Treasurer Asian Athletics Association @asianathletics pic.twitter.com/TDpMYR3GJQ — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) April 25, 2018

AAA Secretary-Treasurer, Maurice R Nicholas in a message said, "Tony Daniel was a dedicated International Technical Official and a familiar face to the Asian family in many of our Asian events."

"On behalf of our President, General Dahlan and Members of the Council of the Asian AA, we send our condolences to his dear wife and family and may God give them strength and courage during this moment of bereavement," he said.

AFI President, Adille J Sumariwalla said, "It is a great loss for AFI. It is very sad. Tony was an experienced member of the AFI family and he will be missed a lot. On behalf of AFI, I would like to express our deepest condolences to his family."

The Erankulam-born Daniel represented Kerala state and University on many occasions in the national championships both in junior and senior categories between 1968 and 1972.

He was the state sprint champion in 1970 and held the record for many years.

He served as secretary of Kerala Athletics Association for eight years and was executive vice-president of the Association till his demise.

Daniel was the Deputy Competition Manager during the Commonwealth Games, Delhi 2010 and Competition Director (Athletics) in South Asian Games, Guwahati 2016.

A qualified IAAF technical official and lecturer, he officiated in several international championships in various countries.

He also served as the team manager of the national squad in last year's World Championships in London.

The burial will take place at Mount Carmel Church here on Friday.