Coimbatore men, Chennai women bag crowns in state athletics meet

CHENNAI : In the state-level athletics meet for the Chief Minister’s Trophy, Coimbatore bagged the overall title in the men’s category with 25 points and Tirunelveli finished second with 10 points. In the women’s section, Chennai won with 20 points and Erode came second with 11. The winners received `1 lakh each while the runners-up got `75,000 each.Results: Men: 100m: 1. S Rishwanth 2. U Surya 3. G Kathiravan. 110m hurdles: 1. T Santhosh 2. R Keerthikesan 3. S Simma Sandeep. 800m: 1. A Gaurav Yadav 2. Sharan Shankar 3. S Ajay Dharma. 5000m: 1. V Devaraj 2. S Sudhakar 3. B Shanmugam. Long jump: 1. M Vishnu 2. M Mahesh 3. N Vivekananthan. Triple jump: 1. Kamal Raj 2. C Praveen 3. S Mani Raj. High jump: 1. J Aadarsh Ram 2. D Gailey Venister 3. M Santhosh. Shotput: 1. S Saravanan 2. Periyasami R Yadav 3. Ajith Kumar. Discus throw: 1. S Mithravarun 2. M Kumar 3. V Santhosh. Javelin throw: 1. S Braveman Heart 2. R Rahul 3. M Vijay Kumar.

Women: 100m: 1. AP Srita 2. Revathi 3. K Ramalakshmi. 100m hurdles: 1. R Nithya 2. C Kanimozhi 3. K Saranyadevi. 400m: R Vithya 2. V Subha 3. D Mariya Rasathi. 3000m: 1. R Jothi 2 L Samyasri 3. S Poongodi. Long jump: 1. Harshini Saravanan 2. R Punitha 3. A Sherin. Triple jump: 1. N Nagapriya 2. R Akila 3. Asha. High jump: 1. Gracenagmerly 2. G Gijji 3. A Kevinaa Ashwine. Shot put: S Keerthika 2. P Priyanka 3. M Sharmila. Discus throw: 1. M Karuniya 2. A Jencisusan 3. M Priya Dharshini. Javelin throw: 1. Gowsalya 2. N Hema Malini 3. P Rosymeena.

Indian Bank clinch title

Indian Bank ensured the title in the CFA Senior Division League on Friday after defeating Hindustan Eagles 3-0 at JN Stadium. Indian Bank have 29 points from 11 matches. Eagles finished as runners-up with 23 points.

Senior Division: Indian Bank 3 (Pravitto 2, Kapongo Ilunga Patient-pen) bt Hindustan Eagles 0; Chennai FC 5 (Joseph Segan 2, Pranesh Bharat, Maruoti, Timmy) bt ICF 1 (David); Southern Railway 2 (Rajesh, Nandu) bt RBI 1 (Kilzong).

Chennai boys win

Chennai blanked Tirupur 3-0 in the boys’ sub-junior and junior categories in the inter-district championship organised by Kanchipuram District Table Tennis Association at SDAT-AKG Hall in JN Stadium.

Results: Cadet boys: Cuddalore bt Nagapatinam 3-0; Madurai bt Thiruvallur 3-0; Kanchipuram bt Nagapatinam 3-0. Sub-jr: Chennai bt Tirupur 3-0; Vellore bt Coimbatore 3-0; Krishnagiri bt Salem 3-2. Junior: Chennai bt Tirupur 3-0; Thiruvallur bt Salem 3-2; Madurai bt Krishnagiri 3-0; Men: Chennai bt Thiruvallur 3-0; Kanchipuram bt Trichy 3-0; Coimbatore bt Trichy 3-0. Cadet girls: Madurai bt Nagapatinam 3-0; Kanchipuram bt Cuddalore 3-0; Erode bt Thiruvallur 3-1. Sub-jr: Madurai bt Tirupur 3-0; Vellore bt Kanchipuram 3-1; Erode bt Trichy 3-0. Junior: Erode bt Trichy 3-0; Madurai bt Vellore 3-0; Krishnagiri bt Kanchipuram 3-0. Women: Coimbatore bt Vellore 3-2; Kanchipuram bt Vellore 3-0.

Summer coaching camp

Chennai St Bede’s Sports Foundation (CSSF) will be conducting a summer coaching camp at St Bede’s ground from May 1-31 for boys in the age-group of 6-19. Registration forms are available at St Bede’s grounds. Contact 9840070486, 9841227966.