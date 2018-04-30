Compound pair raises hopes ahead of Asiad

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Stage one of the Archery World Cup did not bring much cheer to the recurve contingent but the compound section ensured India did not return empty-handed from Shanghai. The duo of Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam claimed bronze in the compound mixed pair event.In the final, the pair overcame the Turkish team of Yesim Bostan and Demir Elmaagacli. It could have been better had the men’s and women’s compound teams won their bronze medal matches. “It was a good start. Wi­nning a medal in the opener is go­od for confidence. With the As­ian Games coming up, we need to remain in a positive frame of mind,” Jyothi told Express.

Compound archers accounted for four medals in the last Asian Games and hopes will be high this time as well. Multiple Incheon medal winner Abhishek felt improvement was needed as well as a different approach this time around. The 2018 Jakarta Games will do away with individual compound events and keep only team competitions. Experience of playing and winning will be key and that is where Abhishek’s know-how will come into use.

“There is scope for improvement from everyone. We could have won at least two more medals here. Archery is a matter of who produces on that given day but the mental aspect needs work. “With only team events this time, we need to build up camaraderie within the group so that everyone is comfortable. This is a long process but I’m willing to help each and everyone so that we come back from Jakarta with medals.”



Winning medals in August will not be easy as powerhouses South Korea will be present along with the likes of Chinese Taipei. Help from the Archery Association of India is needed if India is to succeed, felt Abhishek. “We need proper scheduling of events. There should be adequate rest in between. Also, we need to participate in at least four competitions. Exposure is of paramount importance.” A point Jyothi agreed with.

The issue of hiring a foreign coach has been dogging the association for quite a while now. And the 28-year-old felt a foreign hand would help in the mental aspect of things. “The last time we had a foreign coach was in 2014. We need 15 to 20 days with him before the Asiad. If things fall into place, there is no reason why we cannot be successful come August,” he signed off.

ayantan@newindianexpress.com