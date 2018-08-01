Home Sport Other

Asian Athletics Championships to be held in April 2019

The six-day competition will be held at the Khalifa International Stadium, which will also host the IAAF World Championships from September 28 to October 06, 2019.

Published: 01st August 2018 05:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 05:44 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

By ANI

DOHA: The 23rd Asian Athletics Championships will be held in Qatar's capital city of Doha, from April 19 to April 24, 2019.

The biennial continental event which is usually held in July-August has been preponed by the Asian Athletics Association (AAA) due to the intensely hot and humid summers in Doha.

The six-day competition will be held at the Khalifa International Stadium, which will also host the IAAF World Championships from September 28 to October 06, 2019.

With less than two years to go for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the planning committee of Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has advised all the coaches and athletes to focus on the two competitions.

"There is no time for rest and we have planned in advance a lot of activity for the next year. We finished on top in the medals tally in the Asian Athletics Championships in 2017 and we want to maintain that in 2019 as well. After the Asian Championships, Doha will again host the IAAF World Championships in September and we expect our athletes to make the best use of these competitions as we prepare for Tokyo Olympics in 2020," said Adille J Sumariwalla, AFI President.

After the Jakarta Asian Games (August 18 to September 02, 2018), the Indian athletes will take part in IAAF Continental Cup (September 8 and 9, 2018) in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

The athletes will then take part in various domestic competitions including the National Open (September 25 to 28, 2018) in Bhubaneshwar, the first edition of the National 400m Championships (September 8 to 9, 2018) in Dharamshala and the National Javelin Challenge (September 9 to 10, 2018) in Lucknow.

"The national campers will then travel abroad at various locations for training ahead of Asian Championships 2019," said the AFI President.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
23rd Asian Athletics Championships Asian Athletics Association Asian Athletics Championships Doha Asian Athletics Championships

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century