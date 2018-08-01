Home Sport Other

Kidambi Srikanth​ enters pre-quarters of BWF World Championship

Kidambi Srikanth struggled past Spain's Pablo Abian in a three-game match to enter the men's singles pre-quarterfinals.

Published: 01st August 2018 12:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

Kidambi Srikanth

Kidambi Srikanth of India plays a shot while competing against Pablo Abian of Spain during their men's badminton singles match at the BWF World Championships in Nanjing. | AP

By PTI

NANJING: India ace Kidambi Srikanth struggled past Spain's Pablo Abian in a three-game match to enter the men's singles pre quarterfinals at the BWF World Championship here today.

The fifth seeded Indian recovered from a slump during the hard-fought contest to see off Pablo 21-15 12-21 21-14 in a second-round match that lasted 62 minutes.

Srikanth, who had clinched four titles last year, will lock horns with Malaysia's Daren Liew, a former world no 10, who had won the 2012 French Open Super Series.

Srikanth erased a 2-4 and 6-8 deficit in the opening game before gaining upperhand with a 16-13 lead.

He then reeled off four points to reach game points.

Pablo tried to recover but the Indian quickly pocketed the opening game.

In the second game, Srikanth had opened up a 6-3 lead but Pablo rode on a six-point burst to move ahead.

The Indian made it 10-12 but the Spaniard registered seven straight points to enjoy a healthy lead to eventually roar back into contest.

In the decider, Pablo managed a slender 11-9 advantage at the break but Srikanth turned the tables and then surged ahead to shut the door on the Spaniard.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BWF World Championship Kidambi Srikanth Pablo Abian

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century