Home Sport Other

NBA partners with MGM for integrity boost over gambling

The landmark multi-year deal makes the NBA the first American sports league with an official betting partner.

Published: 01st August 2018 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Basketball

For representational purposes

By AFP

NEW YORK: The NBA, concerned with integrity after a US Supreme Court ruling that could allow sport gambling in every state, announced Tuesday a partnership with sports betting operator MGM Resorts International.

The landmark multi-year deal makes the NBA the first American sports league with an official betting partner.

The deal, which ESPN reported was for three years and worth at least $25 million, allows MGM Reports to use official NBA and Women's NBA data and branding on a non-exclusive basis across its US sports betting offerings.

The NBA and MGM Resorts will also unite to protect the integrity of NBA and WNBA games, including anonymized real-time data sharing and integrations across NBA platforms, including a special digital content series.

In May, the Supreme Court struck down a 1992 US law that banned sports betting in most states, opening the door to internet bets with the support of many who had worried that sports gambling would jeopardize the integrity of game results.

"As the landscape for sports betting in the US continues to evolve at a rapid pace, MGM Resorts is a proven gaming leader for us to work with on this groundbreaking partnership," said NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

In 2007, NBA referee Tim Donaghy pleaded guilty to charges related to an FBI investigation that accused him of betting on games which he officiated in the 2005-06 and 2006-07 seasons.

The new deal follows prior MGM deals with the NBA and WNBA. MGM Resorts has been title partner of the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas for the past two years.

Last year, MGM Resorts purchased the Women's NBA's San Antonio team and moved it to Las Vegas, rebranding the club the Las Vegas Aces. The team plays home games at the MGM Resorts-owned Mandalay Bay Events Center.

"The NBA has always been an innovator at the forefront of sports evolution and MGM Resorts is thrilled to partner with the league to revolutionize sports betting in the United States," said MGM Resorts International chairman Jim Murren.

MGM Resorts will be promoted across the  NBA's television network, website, app and social media platforms with the NBA being promoted across the sports betting platforms of MGM Resorts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NBA MGM Resorts International

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century