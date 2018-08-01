Home Sport Other

Women's Hockey World Cup: Revenge, semis spot on India's mind in quarters clash against Ireland

Having come second best in their last two meetings, it would be quite a task for the Indian eves to beat Ireland.

Published: 01st August 2018 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

India vs Ireland

Having come second best in their last two meetings, it would be quite a task for the Indian eves to beat Ireland. (Photo | Hockey India Twitter)

By PTI

LONDON: Their erratic campaign back on track, the Indian women's hockey team would now be aiming to secure its first World Cup semifinal spot in 44 years by extracting revenge from giant-killers Ireland in the last-eight stage here tomorrow.

India registered their first win of the tournament by sailing past Italy in a quarterfinal play-off last night and if If they manage to beat Ireland, it would ensure them only their second appearance in the World Cup last-four.

The only time India had managed to enter the semi-finals of the show-piece event was back in 1974 in Mandelieu, France where they eventually finished fourth.

In the last edition of the tournament in Rosario, Argentina India had finished a disappointing eighth.

Having come second best in their last two meetings, it would be quite a task for the Indians to beat Ireland.

The Irish have been in ominous form having topped Pool B ahead of higher-ranked USA and India.

World No.16 Ireland have already scripted history of sorts by outclassing USA 3-1 and India 1-0 before slumping to a 0-1 defeat against hosts England.

But they still managed to secure their maiden World Cup quarterfinal berth.

India, on the other hand, had to slog it out to make it to the quarterfinals, having drawn 1-1 against England and USA respectively and losing 0-1 to Ireland.

The Indians would take heart from the 3-0 win over lower-ranked Italy in the cross-over match.

The Rani Rampal-led side re-discovered its scoring prowess to finally end Italy's World Cup adventure through a field strike from Lalremsiami (20th minute) and two penalty corner goals from Neha Goyal (45th) and Vandana Katariya (55th) to register an emphatic win.

The Indians were brilliant with their first touch control and finishing last night and come tomorrow the side would look for an encore to outwit the gutsy Irish.

But it won't be easy as it is the same Irish side which beat them in the last two meetings -- 2-1 in the Hockey World League Semi-finals in Johannesburg last year and then here in the pool stages.

The Irish would definitely come out as a confident unit but India would be banking on their new-found confidence.

The Indian defence led by talismanic Savita under the bar has produced a stellar performance throughout the tournament.

It was the forward-line which was lacking the sting but last night's performance would do a world of good for the strikers' confidence.

Skipper Rani feels India have gained confidence as the tournament has progressed and they would look to carry that forward going into the business-end of the event.

"Early in the tournament we didn't do the one thing we needed to do score goals. But we have found the net now and we can definitely push on with our journey. We do not see that journey ending tomorrow," she said.

It promises to be an exciting encounter as Ireland have already proved that they are no pushovers and the outcome of the match will eventually depend on controlling the nerves at crucial stages.

Meanwhile, in the other quarterfinal of the day, the mighty Netherlands will take on hosts England.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Womens Hockey World Cup India vs Ireland Lalremsiami Vandana Katariya Neha Goyal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century