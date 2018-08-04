Drama over as Varsha, Sweta get Asian Games nod

TNVIMAL SANKAR By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After all the drama, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Friday has selected Varsha Gautham and Sweta Shervegar to represent India at the 49er FX category sailing event at the Asian Games.

The decision was communicated by IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta, in a letter addressed to the Yachting Association of India (YAI) and all the athletes involved including Ekta Yadav and Shaila Charls.

“In accordance with the judgement of the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi on 2 August 2018, the IOA reviewed the merits of the sailors and decided to select Varsha Gautham and Sweta Shervegar to represent India in the 49er FX category in the upcoming 18th Asian Games,” the letter said.

Ekta and Shaila had also filed a petition on Friday to the Division Bench challenging the court’s initial order. However, the Division Bench also asked those concerned to stick with the initial order and said that the IOA can decide who will represent India at the mega event in Jakarta. On 19 July, the Delhi High Court had ordered the YAI to conduct selection trials in Jakarta to make a final decision. However, that did not happen as the organising committee of the Asian Games had already taken over the venue.

According to a top YAI official, Ekta and Shaila who have been training in Jakarta under Italian coach Francesca Clapcich since mid-July will return to India by Saturday or Sunday. “We will have to ship their boats and there are some formalities to be completed. We will get more clarity in the coming days,” the official told Express. The official also said that the federation will do all the necessary arrangements for Varsha and Sweta.

“They have to inform us about their plans and when they want to travel and we will see what is to be done” Varsha’s father, Gautham Padmanabhan was not surprised by the IOA’s decision and said it was expected. “The court is very clear about what’s happening. Since the beginning, we were saying the truth and I am happy that a positive decision has been taken,” he said.

With the Games just a few weeks away, Varsha and Sweta have a lot of catching up to do as they have not had any training in the last month because of the court case. But they are optimistic that they can do the country proud. “We are planning for some intense physical fitness and conditioning routines in Chennai for four to five days. We are planning to go to Jakarta around 8th or 9th of this month,” Varsha’s father said.

vimalsankar@newindianexpress.com