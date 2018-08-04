Home Sport Other

Know about the faculty of Manipur National Sports University

This came after Lok Sabha passed the National Sports University Bill 2018, which seeks to establish a first-of-its-kind sports university in Manipur.

Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Friday said that National Sports University, to be set up in Manipur, will have sportspersons, who participated in World Championships and Olympics, as the faculty.

"There are less people from sports background in sports institutes. But in this university, chancellor, people in academic and activity council will be sportspersons, who participated in World Championships and Olympics."

According to Rathore, the National Sports University, Manipur is envisioned to offer courses in 13 departments through its four schools.

There will be enhanced focus on sports coaching, physiology, nutrition, journalism and other verticals associated with sports.

He tweeted about the bill saying, this is a major step towards bringing to reality Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of developing a world class 360° sports ecosystem in India. 

