Home Sport Other

Oil India grants Rs 20 lakh to sprint sensation Hima Das

Besides the one-time grant to Hima, OIL has been providing monthly scholarship of Rs 17,000 each to two Table Tennis players and one cricketer of Assam.

Published: 04th August 2018 06:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 06:58 PM   |  A+A-

Indian athlete Hima Das

By UNI

GUWAHATI: The Oil India Ltd (OIL) on Saturday announced a grant of Rs 20 lakh to sprinter Hima Das of Assam, who had last month become the first Indian athlete to win a gold for the country in any track event at a world championship.

Addressing a press conference here, OIL CMD Utpal Borah said, "Hima Das has done the nation proud with her achievements, defeating many hurdles along the way. As a token of our appreciation, OIL will grant Rs 20 lakh to Hima for her training."

"Right now, she is training abroad. When she returns homes (to Dhing, in Assam), OIL will present her with the amount," he added.

Besides the one-time grant to Hima, OIL has been providing monthly scholarship of Rs 17,000 each to two Table Tennis players and one cricketer of Assam, the CMD said.

Along with encouraging sporting talents, OIL is also engaged in providing coaching facilities for engineering studies aspirants, Borah said.

He said, "We have six centres under a 'Super 30' project, where we provide rigorous coaching to brilliant students of poor families to compete for top engineering colleges.

We have six such centres at present, of which four are in Assam and one each in Arunachal Pradesh and Rajasthan".

A cost of Rs 2.5 lakh is incurred per month per student under the 'Super 30' project, with total Rs 16 crore spent so far for it.

"Moreover, OIL also has scholarship and merit awards schemes, other schemes for rural, farmers and women's empowerment, among others, under our CSR activities," the CMD said.

He added that OIL has been spending 3 to 4 per cent of its profit after tax for CSR activities, though the law stipulates the need for spending 2 per cent for such activities.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hima Das Oil India Ltd

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Rajasthan is progressing from BIMARU state to a developed state: Amit Shah
Arrested MDC supporters appear in Harare court after police raid
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta