Paddler Sharath Kamal returns to top spot among Indians, one place behind his best ever world rankings

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Achanta Sharath Kamal upstaged teammate G Sathiyan to become the highest ranking Indian table tennis player at world number 33, recapturing his top position among the Indians.

This was Sharath Kamal's second best world rankings after the No. 32 in May 2015.

That was after the Suzhou World Championships where he suffered a hip injury.

But ever since he won his eighth national singles title at Ranchi, the 36-year-old has been coming into his own self.

Sathiyan, who is at No. 39, has shown a jump of just one spot while Sharath has gained 10 positions.

Harmeet Desai, who was at 79th before the Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast, is also in the top 100 at No. 99.

The ITTF's world ranking list released today takes into calculation the two important events that India played recently in South Korea and Australia.

With three Indian men players in top 100, Manika Batra is the only woman that has been showing a steady improvement.

She has gained 24 places to be at No. 57.

She was previously at No. 81.

Ayhika Mukherjee lost one spot to be at No. 118 from her previous No. 117.