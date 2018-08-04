Home Sport Other

Tiger Woods looks to go low on Saturday to boost Bridgestone bid

Tiger Woods shook off an opening bogey with birdies at three of his next four holes at the Firestone Country Club course.

Published: 04th August 2018 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Tiger Woods

14-time major champion Tiger Woods | AP

By AFP

LOS ANGELES: Tiger Woods said he'll need a low round on Saturday to keep himself in the hunt for a ninth career title at the WGC Bridgestone Invitational in Akron, Ohio.

The 14-time major champion fired a second-round 68 on Friday to lie five strokes off the lead shared by Tommy Fleetwood, Ian Poulter and Justin Thomas.

"I'm going to have to," Woods said of picking up the scoring pace in the third round. "The golf course is playing very soft, very receptive and when you're able to hit five-irons and they only roll out about a foot, the guys are going to put up good scores.

"There's 40-plus guys under par," he added. "That's never the case here at Firestone. So tomorrow's going to be one of those days I'm going to have to go out there and post a low one and see what happens."

Woods shook off an opening bogey with birdies at three of his next four holes at the Firestone Country Club course.

He added another birdie at the par-three 12th, where he stuck his tee shot within two feet for a tap-in birdie that moved him to seven-under for the tournament.

He gave a stroke back at 14, however, after his approach settled in the rough on the edge of a bunker and his chip shot went through the green.

Woods hit only seven of 14 fairways in regulation and 13 of 18 greens.

But he said his game felt better than it had on Thursday when he carded a 66.

"I just didn't hit the putts hard enough," he said. "I felt a little bit more sharp, or a little bit more so than I did yesterday."

Woods is seeking his first victory since the 2013 Bridgestone Invitational. Since then he has been hampered by the back trouble that led to spinal fusion surgery in April of 2017.

He started his 2018 comeback season outside the top 500 in the world rankings, moving to 50th -- and securing his berth in this week's elite World Golf Championships event -- with his share of sixth place at the British Open.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tiger Woods WGC Bridgestone Invitational

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama start hiring for their Netflix project
Lucknow streets waterlogged following heavy rainfall 
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta