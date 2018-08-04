USD 3,50,000 'Take Solutions Masters Golf Tournament' to be held in Bengaluru from August 9

By UNI

BENGALURU: In all 156 golfers from 20 countries, including a strong Indian contingent led by Gaganjeet Bhullar, will be seen in action at the USD 3,50,000 'Take Solutions Masters Golf Tournament' to be held at Karnataka Golf Association course in the city, from August 9 to 12.

Bhullar who is ranked 10th on the Habitat for Humanity Standings of the Asian Tour, is the highest ranked Indian and has had five Top-10 finishes this year, including three in the last four starts.

He will spearhead the home stars which include six-time Asian Tour winner SSP Chawrasia, local Bangalore boy Khalin Joshi and seasoned Chiragh Kumar.

The Indians in the field also include Jeev Milkha Singh amongst others.

The field for the tournament, including more than 25 Tour winners, will tee up for the second edition of the TAKE Solutions Masters at the Karnataka Golf Association next week.

This is a co-sanctioned Asian Tour and PGTI event Zimbabwean Scott Vincent, the highest-ranked player in ninth place on the latest Asian Tour Habitat for Humanity Order of Merit, will lead the international charge.

In-form Vincent, who has had six top-10 finishes so far this season, will continue his chase for a breakthrough win on the region's premier Tour when he makes his debut appearance in India next week.

Other notable players in the field include defending champion Poom Saksansin of Thailand, Miguel Tabuena of the Philippines, as well as Prom Meesawat and Danthai Boonma of Thailand.

TAKE Solutions is a globally-recognised domain-leader in life sciences and supply chain management.

This year, TAKE Solutions have raised the prize purse by US$ 50,000 after a successful edition last year.

The tournament is promoted and managed by Kreeda Events.