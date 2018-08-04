Home Sport Other

USD 3,50,000 'Take Solutions Masters Golf Tournament' to be held in Bengaluru from August 9

The field for the tournament, including more than 25 Tour winners, will tee up for the second edition of the TAKE Solutions Masters at the Karnataka Golf Association next week.

Published: 04th August 2018 02:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 02:22 PM   |  A+A-

Gaganjeet Bhullar

By UNI

BENGALURU: In all 156 golfers from 20 countries, including a strong Indian contingent led by Gaganjeet Bhullar, will be seen in action at the USD 3,50,000 'Take Solutions Masters Golf Tournament' to be held at Karnataka Golf Association course in the city, from August 9 to 12.

Bhullar who is ranked 10th on the Habitat for Humanity Standings of the Asian Tour, is the highest ranked Indian and has had five Top-10 finishes this year, including three in the last four starts.

He will spearhead the home stars which include six-time Asian Tour winner SSP Chawrasia, local Bangalore boy Khalin Joshi and seasoned Chiragh Kumar.

The Indians in the field also include Jeev Milkha Singh amongst others.

The field for the tournament, including more than 25 Tour winners, will tee up for the second edition of the TAKE Solutions Masters at the Karnataka Golf Association next week.

This is a co-sanctioned Asian Tour and PGTI event Zimbabwean Scott Vincent, the highest-ranked player in ninth place on the latest Asian Tour Habitat for Humanity Order of Merit, will lead the international charge.

In-form Vincent, who has had six top-10 finishes so far this season, will continue his chase for a breakthrough win on the region's premier Tour when he makes his debut appearance in India next week.

Other notable players in the field include defending champion Poom Saksansin of Thailand, Miguel Tabuena of the Philippines, as well as Prom Meesawat and Danthai Boonma of Thailand.

TAKE Solutions is a globally-recognised domain-leader in life sciences and supply chain management.

This year, TAKE Solutions have raised the prize purse by US$ 50,000 after a successful edition last year.

The tournament is promoted and managed by Kreeda Events.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gaganjeet Bhullar Take Solutions Masters Golf Tournament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama start hiring for their Netflix project
Lucknow streets waterlogged following heavy rainfall 
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta