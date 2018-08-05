Pain and gain for Sathish Sivalingam

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: One of the stars of India’s successful Commonwealth Games campaign in Gold Coast was weightlifter Sathish Sivalingam who won gold in 77 kg category. This was not the first time Sathish was shining at that level — his Commonwealth record is also exceptional.

Overall, he has featured in four Commonwealth Championships and two CWG, returning with gold on all occasions. However, the real test for Sathish comes in a few days when he marches out in the Asian Games.

India has always been a weightlifting powerhouse at the Commonwealth level but that has not been the case on the Asian scene. For instance, Sathish’s best performance at the continental level has been an eighth-position finish in both the 2012 and 2013 Asian Championships. Sathish is aware of his failures at the Asian level where the competition level is somewhat similar to the Olympics, if not equal.

“That one thing (no medal at the Asian level) always comes to my mind. There is a certain level of heartbreak which comes with it when I look at it. I am fresh now and also in better shape, so if all things go well I can hope to win a medal in Jakarta. That is why I am training hard too,” Sathish said. The competition has always been tough at Asian Games. China, Thailand and North Korea ended with most gold medals at Rio Olympics, which explains the level of competition that is going to be there in Jakarta. China and Kazakhstan are banned, but the competition is still going to be tough.

At 2014 Asiad, a total lift of 353kg was required for bronze while the magic number for 2010 and 2006 were 310kg and 341kg. Sathish’s recent lifts have been 317 kg at the CWG 2018, 328 kg at the World Championships and 329 kg at the Rio Olympics. He has to come up with something special for a medal.

The two-time CWG gold medallist is looking to lift more than 335 kg in Jakarta, which will also be his personal best. “Even without China and Kazakhstan, the field will be strong. We also have other nations who are strong in weightlifting. If I have to win a medal in Jakarta, I have to go above 335 kg and I am looking forward to that challenge.”

The last time this event came around in 2014, Sathish was missing from action, owing to being sick. Even at the Commonwealth Games, the 27-year-old was not a hundred per cent after injuring his quadriceps during the nationals, earlier in the year. The Vellore man, after winning gold, had spoken about the importance of undergoing rehabilitation in order to be in better shape for the Asian Games.

He did not waste much time. Sathish came to Bengaluru for the rehabilitation process, which has now lessened his pain to a significant extent and should be on top of his game before he leaves for the event.

“I went for rehabilitation to Bengaluru after I returned back from the CWG. I stayed there for one-and-a-half months. I completed my rehab in the city so I am in much better shape than what I was some months ago. The pain is gone too and I am seriously training for the Asiad. I won the CWG gold when I was not 100 per cent, and I am confident of a good showing at the Asiad where I will be in better shape,” said Sathish.