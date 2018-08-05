Home Sport Other

PV Sindhu loses to Spain's Carolina Marin in Badminton World Championship finals

Third seed Sindhu, who was a three-time World Championships medallist before this edition, fell 19-21, 10-21 against Spanish seventh seed and Rio Olympic champion Carolina Marin.

Published: 05th August 2018 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2018 11:25 PM

Three-time World Championships medallist PV Sindhu (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NANJING: Indian women's singles star PV Sindhu lost in her second consecutive final of the Badminton World Championships here on Sunday.

Third seed Sindhu, who was a three-time World Championships medallist before this edition, fell 19-21, 10-21 against Spanish seventh seed and Rio Olympic champion Carolina Marin, who became the first women's singles player to win three world titles.

The 23-year-old Sindhu, who had lost an epic final to Japan's Nozomi Okuhara at Glasgow last year, didn't have the answers to Marin's blistering pace in the 45 minutes that the match lasted.

The second silver meant Sindhu is the only Indian to have four world championships podium finishes. She had won two bronze medals at the 2013 Guangzhou and 2014 Copenhagen editions.

Sindhu had entered the summit clash with a 5-6 loss-win head-to-head against Marin, but the Indian ace had won the last meeting at the Malaysian Open in June.

Interestingly, Marin had also defeated Sindhu in the final of the Rio Olympics in 2016.

(With inputs from PTI)

