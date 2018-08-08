Home Sport Other

Jwala Gutta suspects Gopi factor behind her government snub

Jwala Gutta, one of the best doubles players India has ever produced, has been critical of Pullela Gopichand for years.

Published: 08th August 2018 01:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Vishal Vivek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Jwala Gutta, one of the best doubles players India has ever produced, has been critical of Pullela Gopichand for years. The outspoken shuttler has, time and again levelled charges against him. In an interaction with Express, a day after she took to social media to say that the Telangana government had been lax in helping her establish a badminton academy, she alleged that it was due to her frosty equation with Gopichand that the government had ignored her. When this newspaper contacted the chief national coach, he chose not to comment on the issue.

Sources close to him said that an individual cannot be held responsible for the decisions of a state government. In a tweet that was deleted later, Gutta had suggested that the government has failed to fulfil promises made to her, which supposedly include a house plot. “Athletes are getting benefits from both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments. I am being ignored because I am not on good terms with him (Gopichand). How does it matter what my equation with him is? My achievements should be enough. I have been running behind the government for four years.

If I do not get support, how will I give back to the sport? Why not support me so that there are more medallists in the future?” asked Gutta. The player also blamed Gopichand for her exit from various national camps. “I was shown the door even when I was number one. After Rio Olympics, I was told to leave the national camp without being given any notice,” she said.

To that, sources revealed that there are documents that prove her absence from the camps was her own choice. “The attendance registers can be checked. She did not attend camps for months at a stretch. Even then, she was included later. If she wanted, she could have trained at the Prakash Padukone academy which also hosted national camps. She was given everything she had asked for. A player of her stature cannot say that one individual can jeopardise her career,” sources said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema