Home Sport Other

Indian shuttler Ajay Jayaram enters Vietnam Open badminton final

This is the third time in as many weeks that an Indian will be fighting for a title in a badminton event.

Published: 11th August 2018 04:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 05:42 PM   |  A+A-

Ajay Jayaram

Indian shuttler Ajay Jayaram (Photo | File/PTI)

By PTI

HO CHI MINH CITY: India's Ajay Jayaram stood a step away from his first title of the season as he made it to the finals of the Vietnam Open after defeating Japan's Yu Igarashi in straight games here today.

The 30-year-old Indian, who is making a comeback after recovering from a hamstring injury he suffered last year, saw off seventh seed Igarashi 21-14 21-19 in a 34-minute match.

Jayaram, who had reached the finals at White Nights last month, will face Indonesia's World No.79 Shesar Hiren Rhustavito in the finals of the USD 75,000 BWF Tour Super 100 tournament.

Shesar, who had won four consecutive Indonesia International tournament, outwitted India's Mithun Manjunath 21-17 19-21 21-14 in a match that lasted 59 minutes here.

This is the third time in as many weeks that an Indian will be fighting for a title in a badminton event.

Last Sunday, Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu had settled for a silver medal after losing to Spain's Carolina Marin in the summit clash at Nanjing, China.

A week before that, India's Sourabh Verma had won the men's singles title at Russia Open Tour Super 100 tournament.

Jayaram, a former World No. 13, was clinical in the opening game as he kept distancing himself from his rival after opening up a slender 3-1 lead at the start.

He held a 11-8 advantage at the interval.

After the break, Jayaram jumped to a 15-8 lead by reeling off five straight points.

Igarashi tried to make a comeback but the Indian continued to march ahead to pocket the first game.

In the second game, Igarashi opened up a 4-1 lead initially but Jayaram clawed his way back with three points.

The duo went neck and neck after that before Jayaram held a 11-10 advantage at the breather.

After the break, Jayaram collected five points on the trot to jump to a 16-11 lead.

The Japanese again recovered to 18-19 but the Indian shut the door on his opponent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ajay Jayaram Badminton PV Sindhu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
T Gopi disappointed to miss the Asian Games  
South Korean doctors hold free medical camp in Srinagar
Gallery
IKEA, the Swedish retail giant that sells ready-to-assemble furnitures, kitcheware and home accessories, opened its first Indian store in Hyderabad. IKEA first opened its doors in 1943 and has set up more than 400 stores worldwide. Along with shopping, cu
IN PICTURES | India's first IKEA store in Hyderabad
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala