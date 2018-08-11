Indian Super League: Chennaiyin FC's Rene Mihelic signs up for Delhi Dynamos

Home Sport Other

A graduate of the youth academy of NK Maribor, Mihelic at the age of 19 became the youngest player to feature for Slovenia at the international level.

Rene Mihelic (Photo | File/Delhi Dynamos)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian Super League franchise Delhi Dynamos today completed the signing of Slovenian playmaker Rene Mihelic on a one-year contract.

Rene played a pivotal role in the title-winning campaign of Chennaiyin FC last season as he notched up two goals and four assists in his 14 appearances with the club.

The Slovenian's ability to cause havoc from dead-ball situations made him a vital cog in the South Indian side's impressive run till the very end.

"Mihelic is a player we had identified from the start because he offers a lot both from dead ball situations and from open play. His creativity from the midfield will add extra quality for us when going forward. He is a motivated player who wants to build on his past success," Dynamos Head Coach Josep Gombau said.

After leaving Maribor in 2010, Mihelic spent three seasons with Portuguese top tier side Nacional and in that period, he also had a loan spell with Bulgarian giants Levski Sofia.

The midfielder has also featured for Hungarian giants Debrecen and Israeli outfit Hapoel Ra'anana.

"I want to thank Dynamos and coach Gombau for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. I've played against them in the past and this is a team that is determined and hard to break so I am excited to have joined a fantastic group of players and staff," Mihelic said.

