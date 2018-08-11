Home Sport Other

Olympic shooting champion Abhinav Bindra releases video to inspire young athletes

The 35-year-old, who has been appointed to the International Olympic Committee's prestigious Athletes' Commission, said support needs to be given to athletes not only when they become stars.

Published: 11th August 2018

India's only individual Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra (Photo | File/PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a bid to inspire the youth to aim for gold in the upcoming Asian Games and 2020 Olympics, India's only individual Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra has released a video to commemorate the 10th anniversary of his historic gold-winning performance.

The video, produced by JetSynthesys, captures the highlights of the ace shooter's successful journey, becoming an icon in the world of sports.

"You made me who I am. Now you inspire a billion others. I am cheering for the sportsmen and women of India to get our next #GoldforIndia #Olympics #TheGoldTurns10 #HappyBirthdayGold #Tokyo2020 #2YearstoGo," Bindra tweeted.

"What makes winning truly worth it, is the journey, the hard work, determination, sacrifices and perseverance.

We have so much of budding talent in our country, I hope this video inspires many to follow suit and aim for Gold in both the Asian Games as well as the Olympics," he added.

"10 years ago, Abhinav began a revolution for Indian sportspersons to become champions of their sport. This video is more than just a tribute to Abhinav's efforts, it's an inspiration to emerging young talent in India to focus on their goals and win #GoldForIndia in the years to come!" MD & CEO, JetSynthesys, said Rajan Navani.

Abhinav Bindra Asian Games Tokyo Olympics 2020 Shooting

