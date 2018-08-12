Home Sport Other

Deputy CDM attends DRM, CDM absent

The Indian contingent officially began its pre-event activities inside the Games Village as Rajkumar Sacheti and Neha Maheshwari attended the Delegate Registration Meeting (DRM) on Saturday.

Published: 12th August 2018

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Indian contingent officially began its pre-event activities inside the Games Village as Rajkumar Sacheti and Neha Maheshwari attended the Delegate Registration Meeting (DRM) on Saturday. “Our deputy CDM Sacheti and Neha Maheshwari attended the DRM,” an IOA official told Express. Sacheti, one of the four deputy Chef de Missions for the Asian Games, has been under the scanner.

One of the eight IOA associate joint secretaries, he was subject to a CBI probe for alleged irregularities during the 2010 Commonwealth Games. He was the joint director general of the Organising Committee. As reported on Saturday, CDM Brij Bushan Sharan Singh did not attend the DRM. “Handball and basketball players will reach on Sunday. Handball players have matches before the Opening Ceremony,” the official said.

Asian Games 2018
