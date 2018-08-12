Preyesh beats top seed on  way to semis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : S Preyesh of CPS blanked AR Vishnuteja of Vinwin in the junior boys’ quarterfinals of the 3rd state-ranking table tennis meet. He beat top seed K Karthikeyan in the pre-quarters. Results: Junior boys: S Preyesh (CPS) bt AR Vishnuteja (Vinwin) 3-0; Nandesh (Erd) bt Juberkhan (CTTF) 3-0; Piyushsagar (Erd) bt K Harish (AKG) 3-1; AP Roopan Santhosh (MVM School) bt Jay Gadia (AKG) 3-2. Junior girls: V Kowshika (SSAE) bt R Santhana Aishwarya (Vinwin) 3-0, Naveena Ramesh (Erd) bt K Hema (Vinwin) 3-2; Maria Ancy (AKG) bt N Aashika (Vinwin) 3-1; Glaydyn Flora (CTTF) bt Mouriya (CTTF) 3-0. Cadet: Hansini (MST) bt S Mogana (Vinwin) 3-0; Deeksha (RTTA) bt Niharika (Slm) 3-1; BR Nandhini (Mt Vlr) bt Tabassum (AKG) 3-1; Marzuqaha (Vinwin) bt M Pranavi (Vinwin) 3-2.

Tennis washed out First day’s matches of the adidas- MCC national junior tennis championship was washed out due to inclement weather.