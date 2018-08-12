Home Sport Other

Shuttler Ajay Jayaram ends runner-up at Vietnam Open

It was the second consecutive runner-up finish for Jayaram on the circuit as he had also reached the final at the White Nights International Challenge, last month.

Published: 12th August 2018 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2018 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

Ajay Jayaram

Indian shuttler Ajay Jayaram (Photo | File/PTI)

By PTI

HO CHI MINH CITY: ndian shuttler Ajay Jayaram had to be content with a runner-up at the Vietnam Open after losing the final to Shesar Hiren Rhustavito of Indonesia here.

The 30-year-old Indian had an impressive run at the tournament before losing 14-21 10-21 to Shesar in a 28-minute clash at the USD 75,000 BWF Tour Super 100 tournament.

It was the second consecutive runner-up finish for Jayaram on the circuit as he had also reached the final at the White Nights International Challenge, last month.

Jayaram, who is making a comeback after recovering from a hamstring injury he suffered last year, had defeated seventh seed Yu Igarashi of Japan in straight games in semifinals yesterday.

While World No.79 Shesar, who had won four consecutive Indonesia International tournament, got the better of India's Mithun Manjunath 21-17 19-21 21-14 in the semifinals here.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vietnam Open Ajay Jayaram Shesar Hiren Rhustavito

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
A boy offering vavu-bali on Papanasam beach at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. (Photo |BP Deepu / EPS)
Vavubali conducted smoothly in Thiruvananthapuram
Bobby and Sunny Deol. (Photo | Instagran)
When Sunny Deol slapped brother Bobby
Gallery
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless
Hundreds of people flocked to Varkala Papanasam beach, Thiruvallam Sree Parasurama temple, Shangumugham beach and various temples in the district. However, no untoward incidents have been reported. In image: Varkala Papanasam beach on Saturday 11 August 2
Thousands honour the dead with Karkadaka Vavu bali ritual