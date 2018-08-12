Shuttler Ajay Jayaram ends runner-up at Vietnam Open

By PTI

HO CHI MINH CITY: ndian shuttler Ajay Jayaram had to be content with a runner-up at the Vietnam Open after losing the final to Shesar Hiren Rhustavito of Indonesia here.

The 30-year-old Indian had an impressive run at the tournament before losing 14-21 10-21 to Shesar in a 28-minute clash at the USD 75,000 BWF Tour Super 100 tournament.

It was the second consecutive runner-up finish for Jayaram on the circuit as he had also reached the final at the White Nights International Challenge, last month.

Jayaram, who is making a comeback after recovering from a hamstring injury he suffered last year, had defeated seventh seed Yu Igarashi of Japan in straight games in semifinals yesterday.

While World No.79 Shesar, who had won four consecutive Indonesia International tournament, got the better of India's Mithun Manjunath 21-17 19-21 21-14 in the semifinals here.