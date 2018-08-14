Home Sport Other

Asian Games race walk  gold medallist Hakam Singh passes away

He had been ailing for some time and was undergoing treatment for liver and kidney ailments.

Published: 14th August 2018 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

Asian Games gold medallist athlete Hakam Singh today passed away at a private hospital in Sangrur (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Asian Games gold medallist athlete Hakam Singh today passed away at a private hospital in Sangrur, Punjab.

Hakam Singh won gold in 20 km race walk event during the 1978 Asiad at Bangkok. The Dhyan Chand awardee had also served as Havaldar in the 6 Sikh regiment.

Punjab Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi expressed profound grief over the demise of Singh.

Condoling the demise of the athlete, Rana Sodhi said that both Punjab, as well as the country, would remember the glorious achievements of Singh in the sporting arena.

He termed the passing away of Singh as end of an era and an irreparable loss to the sports fraternity.

 

