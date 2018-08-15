Inter-district athletics

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The 33rd Tamil Nadu inter-district athletic championship will be conducted from August 17 to 19 at YMCA in U-14, U-16, U-18 and U-20 categories. Around 3800 athletes from 32 districts will take part in the competition. From this meet, athletes will be selected for the 30th South Zone junior championship which will be held in Guntur in the first week of October.

SDAT monthly meet

Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu will be conducting its monthly sports meet (open) for August. Swimming will take place on August 19 at SDAT swimming pool complex along with volleyball and badminton. Track and field events will be held on August 25 at JN Stadium B Ground, Periampet. Events start at 8am.

Bertram Memorial tourney

The 86th Bertram Memorial tournaments will be held at Loyola College campus from Wednesday. This year kabaddi and kho-kho have been included. Volleyball, basketball, tennis, table tennis, ball badminton and chess are the other disciplines. Students from over 60 colleges and 20 schools will take part. The tournament will be conducted in two phases, one for colleges and the other one for schools. Total prize money is `2 lakh.sports@newindianexpress.com