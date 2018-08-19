Sailors Ekta, Shaila call it quits after Asiad snub

TN Vimal Sankar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Sailors Ekta Yadav and Shaila Charls have decided to quit the sport altogether after being snubbed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for the ongoing Asian Games in Jakarta. After a long battle at the Delhi High Court, the IOA had recommended the names of Varsha Gautham and Sweta Shervegar to represent the country in the 49er FX category sailing event.

Varsha and Sweta had won silver at the Asian Sailing Championship in Jakarta ahead of Ekta and Shaila which was enough to secure qualification. But Ekta had finished with a better timing in a selection regatta held in Chennai, thereby staking her claim. With the Yachting Association of India (YAI) recommending the latter pair, Varsha went to court and that is when the whole fiasco started.

With her dreams shattered, Ekta said that she doesn’t have faith in the system anymore. “I had been dreaming to take part in the Asian Games for the past four years and had been working hard. But I can’t take it anymore. Even YAI felt we deserved to go. The fact that the IOA was given the right to take the final call is very disappointing as they are not qualified enough to take such a decision. They said it themselves before,” Ekta told Express. “My ultimate aim was to go the Olympics. I know that there is still a lot of time and competitions in the future. But I will never sail again.”

The duo were at the venue in Jakarta training since mid July when IOA made final call that Varsha and Shweta will represent India. Ekta, who was studying B.Com at Maharani Laxmi Bai Girls college in Bhopal, had dropped out after two years to concentrate more on the sport. The 23-year-old, is now looking to start fresh and has applied for a physical education course in AISECT University in Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking to this newspaper, captain Narang, who is a senior YAI official said that it is such a shame that these youngsters have called it quits. “Shaila had informed us about her decision three days back. We tried contacting her to convince her to keep going. But there was no response. It’s extremely sad and India has lost two good sailors. These young kids are devastated. But lets see what can be done after the Games,” Narang said from Jakarta. Express tried to contact Shaila but she could not be reached.

vimalsankar@newindianexpress.com