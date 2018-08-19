Home Sport Other

Sailors Ekta, Shaila call it quits after Asiad snub

Sailors Ekta Yadav and Shaila Charls have decided to quit the sport altogether after being snubbed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for the ongoing Asian Games in Jakarta. After a l

Published: 19th August 2018 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Sailors in action during a sailing event. (File | EPS)

By TN Vimal Sankar
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Sailors Ekta Yadav and Shaila Charls have decided to quit the sport altogether after being snubbed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for the ongoing Asian Games in Jakarta. After a long battle at the Delhi High Court, the IOA had recommended the names of Varsha Gautham and Sweta Shervegar to represent the country in the 49er FX category sailing event.

Varsha and Sweta had won silver at the Asian Sailing Championship in Jakarta ahead of Ekta and Shaila which was enough to secure qualification. But Ekta had finished with a better timing in a selection regatta held in Chennai, thereby staking her claim. With the Yachting Association of India (YAI) recommending the latter pair, Varsha went to court and that is when the whole fiasco started.  

With her dreams shattered, Ekta said that she doesn’t have faith in the system anymore. “I had been dreaming to take part in the Asian Games for the past four years and had been working hard. But I can’t take it anymore. Even YAI felt we deserved to go. The fact that the IOA was given the right to take the final call is very disappointing as they are not qualified enough to take such a decision. They said it themselves before,” Ekta told Express. “My ultimate aim was to go the Olympics. I know that there is still a lot of time and competitions in the future. But I will never sail again.”

The duo were at the venue in Jakarta training since mid July when IOA made final call that Varsha and Shweta will represent India. Ekta, who was studying B.Com at Maharani Laxmi Bai Girls college in Bhopal, had dropped out after two years to concentrate more on the sport. The 23-year-old, is now looking to start fresh and has applied for a physical education course in AISECT University in Madhya Pradesh. 

Speaking to this newspaper, captain Narang, who is a senior YAI official said that it is such a shame that these youngsters have called it quits. “Shaila had informed us about her decision three days back. We tried contacting her to convince her to keep going. But there was no response. It’s extremely sad and India has lost two good sailors. These young kids are devastated. But lets see what can be done after the Games,” Narang said from Jakarta. Express tried to contact Shaila but she could not be reached.

vimalsankar@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Asian Games

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian flag bearer Neeraj Chopra marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.
Asian Games 2018: Indian contingent gears up for opening ceremony
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony