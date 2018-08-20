Covelong Point Festival: Tamil Nadu men surfers grab limelight

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu men and Karnataka women stole the show in the surfing competitions of the sixth Covelong Point Surf, Music and Yoga Festival, which concluded on Sunday. Out of the seven categories and 21 positions up for grabs, Tamil Nadu men walked away with 15 prizes, while Karnataka’s Sinchana D Gowda won the top spot in the women’s category.

In the recreational Stand-Up Paddling race, Mangalore’s Tanvi Jagadish won the women’s category, while local lad Santhoshan won the men’s contest.The senior category saw domination by Tamil Nadu surfers with Raghul Paneer defending his title. Dharini Selvakumar and Bignesh V finished second and third. The prize ceremony was graced by former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes. Somdev Devvarman was another notable person present.