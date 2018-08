Sushmit gets better of Nithin in TT final

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sushmit Sriram of MVM beat Nithin Thiruvengadam of Dena Bank 4-0 in the men’s final of the 4th state-ranking table tennis tournament.

Winners: Boys: Mini cadet: P Siddharth (VINWIN); Cadet: MR Balamurugan (VINWIN); Sub-jr: D Viswa (KTTC); Junior: S Preyesh (CPS); Youth: D Ananth (RANSA); Men: Sushmit Sriram (MVM). Girls: Mini cadet: Hansini (MST); Cadet: Shriya (JAW); Sub-jr: B Kavyasree (ENTTA); Junior: V Kowshika (SSA-E); Youth: V Kowshika (SSA E); Women: Serah Jacob (CTTF).

Tiruppur bt Kancheepuram

Tiruppur beat Kancheepuram in the semifinals of the TNCA inter-district U-14 meet.

Brief scores: Salem 230 drew with Tirunelveli 136 (RK Jayant 53, JR Ranga Shyan 3/28, M Tharun Venkat 3/8). Salem won on 1st innings lead. Kancheepuram 100 & 135 (AK Rajagopalan 42, J Jayanth 3/32) lost to Tirupur 160 (SS Magilan 39, KTA Madhava Prasad 50, J Md Naimudin Aashef 4/41) & 76/3.

Loyola Whites in final

Loyola Whites blanked SSN EC 2-0 in the semifinals of the Bertram Memorial tennis tournament. Loyola Blues beat SRMIST, Chennai, 2-0 in the other semifinal.

CHA senior division

Fourteen teams will vie for honours when the Chennai Hockey Association senior division league championship kicks off at SDAT-Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium on Monday. The first phase of the league will be held from August 20-26.