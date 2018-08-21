Deepak bests Sriram in junior tennis meet

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Deepak Senthil Kumar, who got a wild card, defeated Arjun Sriram of US 7-6 (2), 3 -6, 6-3 in a boys’ first-round match of the YMCA-TTT ITF Juniors tournament, at YMCA-Triangle Tennis Trust courts on Monday.

Results (first round): Boys: Sushant Dabas bt Aryan Manchanda 6-2, 6-0; Nishant Dabas bt Sbhash Paramasivam 6-0, 6-4; Ishaan Sethi bt Udit Kamboj 7-5, 6-3; Naresh Badgujjar bt Yash CHaruasia 6-3, 6-7(2), 6-4; Shivank Bhatnagar bt Arthav Neema 6-2, 7-6 (5); Sarthak Sudan bt Rishikrishna Ayyappan 6-4, 3-6, 6-1; Ajay Malik bt Muthu Aditya Senthilkumar 6-4, 7-5; Deepak Senthilkumar bt Arjun Sriram (US) 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-3; Krishna Hooda bt Vishnuprasad Puyalraj 4-6, 6-2, 7-5; Aryaan Bhatia bt Eshaan Lamba 6-3, 6-0. Girls: Ishita Singh bt Lakshmi Sahithi Reddy 6-1, 6-2; Pragati Narayana Prasad bt Gargi Pawar 6-2, 6-0; Aditi Venkatakrishnan bt Harini Parthiban 6-1, 6-1; Kritika Chhabra bt Aditi Narayan 7-6 (12), 6-4; Nishitha Saravanan (USA) bt Vidhi Jani 6-2, 6-1; Srujana Rayarala bt Malvika Shukla 6-1, 6-2; Chandrika Joshi bt Vanshita P 6-3, 6-3; Akshaya Suresh bt Raina Zaffar 6-0, 6-4.

SAI win opener

Veera Thamizhan and Durai Pandi scored a goal each to help SAI beat Greater City Police 2-1 in the opening match of Chennai Hockey Association Super Division League Championship held at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium on Monday. For City Police, Kantha Guru scored the lone goal.

Loyola Blues bag title

Loyola Blues beat Loyola Whites 2-0 in the final of the 86th Bertram Memorial tennis tournament to lift the Erskine Cup. Results (final): Loyola Blues bt Loyola Whites 2-0 (Manish bt Abhinav Sanjeev 9-7; Manish/Deepak bt Christopher/ Guhan 9-5).