Megh books quarters spot

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Megh Patel beat Dipin Wadhwa 6-1, 6-1 to enter the quarterfinals of the YMCA-TTT ITF Juniors tennis tournament in the boys’ singles category. In another match, Denim Yadav came from behind to get the better of Naithaolin Calvin Golmei 3-6, 7-6 (6), 6-2. Meanwhile in the girl’s section, Sharanya Gaware took three sets (6-1, 1-6, 6-2) to overcome Sudipta. Yashaswini Panwar had to dig deep to beat Reetika Grewal. She came from behind to post a 5-7, 6-3, 7-5 win.

Pre-quarterfinal results: Boys: Megh Patel bt Dipin Wadhwa 6-1, 6-1; Denim Yadav bt Naithaolin Calvin Golmei 3-6, 7-6 (6), 6-2; VM Sandeep bt Rishabh Shrada 7-6 (5), 6-4; Fardeen Qamar bt Jagtar Arora 6-2, 6-4; Sai Karteek Ganta bt Aryan Bhatia 6-3, 6-0; Kabir Hans bt Bikramjeet Singh Chawla 6-4, 6-3; Ajay Malik bt Vansh Kapoor 6-1, 6-3; Deepak Senthil Kumar bt Krishan Hooda 6-2, 3-6, 6-2. Girls: Aanya Goel (USA) bt Bhakthi Shah 6-2, 5-7, 6-2; Sharanya Gaware bt Sudipta 6-1, 1-6, 6-2; Prerna Vichare bt Chandrika Joshi 6-4, 0-6, 6-2; Farhat Aleen Qamar bt Pooja 6-1, 6-2; Salsa Aher bt Sarah Dev 6-1, 6-2; Sandeepti Singh Rao bt Krithika Chabra 6-4, 7-6 (2); Yashaswini Panwar bt Reetika Grewal 5-7, 6-3, 7-5; Shivani Amineni bt Pratibha Narayan Prasad 6-4, 6-1.