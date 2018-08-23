Home Sport Other

Megh books quarters spot

Published: 23rd August 2018 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Megh Patel beat Dipin Wadhwa 6-1, 6-1 to enter the quarterfinals of the YMCA-TTT ITF Juniors tennis tournament in the boys’ singles category. In another match, Denim Yadav came from behind to get the better of Naithaolin Calvin Golmei 3-6, 7-6 (6), 6-2. Meanwhile in the girl’s section, Sharanya Gaware took three sets (6-1, 1-6, 6-2) to overcome Sudipta. Yashaswini Panwar had to dig deep to beat Reetika Grewal. She came from behind to post a 5-7, 6-3, 7-5 win.

Pre-quarterfinal results: Boys: Megh Patel bt Dipin Wadhwa 6-1, 6-1; Denim Yadav bt Naithaolin Calvin Golmei 3-6, 7-6 (6), 6-2; VM Sandeep bt Rishabh Shrada 7-6 (5), 6-4; Fardeen Qamar bt Jagtar Arora 6-2, 6-4; Sai Karteek Ganta bt Aryan Bhatia 6-3, 6-0; Kabir Hans bt Bikramjeet Singh Chawla 6-4, 6-3; Ajay Malik bt Vansh Kapoor 6-1, 6-3; Deepak Senthil Kumar bt Krishan Hooda 6-2, 3-6, 6-2. Girls: Aanya Goel (USA) bt Bhakthi Shah 6-2, 5-7, 6-2; Sharanya Gaware bt Sudipta 6-1, 1-6, 6-2; Prerna Vichare bt Chandrika Joshi 6-4, 0-6, 6-2; Farhat Aleen Qamar bt Pooja 6-1, 6-2; Salsa Aher bt Sarah Dev 6-1, 6-2; Sandeepti Singh Rao bt Krithika Chabra 6-4, 7-6 (2); Yashaswini Panwar bt Reetika Grewal 5-7, 6-3, 7-5; Shivani Amineni bt Pratibha Narayan Prasad 6-4, 6-1.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games