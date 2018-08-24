VAP Trophy fixture finishes in tie

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The VA Parthasarathy Trophy match between India Pistons and Kalpathi-Young Stars ended in a tie on Thursday. Pistons made 285/5 and Young Stars 285/7.

Brief scores: India Pistons 285/5 in 50 ovs (Sanvir Singh 116 n.o, Nidhish S Rajagopal 104) tied with Kalpathi-Young Stars 285/7 in 50 ovs (Adithya Ganesh 100 n.o, R Sathyanarayan 60, S Swaminathan 48; S Sharun Kumar 3/56).

TI Cycles 237/3 in 50 ovs (MUB Sriram 79 n.o, R Ananth 42, R Vivek 40 n.o) lost to Take Solutions-MRC A 239/5 in 43.2 ovs (Virat Singh 102, B Rahul 63). Nelson 163 in 43.1 ovs (Manan Sharma 43) lost to MCC 164/2 in 36.5 ovs (Akshay V Srinivasan 73 n.o, Naushad Shafi Shaik 55). Sanmar Jolly Rovers 316/5 in 50 ovs (M Kaushik Gandhi 99, B Anirudh Sitaram 79, G Hemanth Kumar 66) bt Kalpathi CromBest 196 in 49.5 ovs (Ajith Srinivasan 45, M Affan Khader 43; T Natarajan 4/32, DT Chandrasekar 3/46).

Athish hits 101 SR

Athish’s 101 propelled City III to 283/6 against City I on Day 1 of a TNCA round robin U-16 match. At MVR A: City III 283/6 (SR Athish 101, Nitin V Shankar 72, S Athreya Sudarshan 48) vs City I. At Stag: City IV 254 (S Sri Abisek 108, Vasisht Shankarraman 44; Vijayhaasan 3/46, P Bharathwaj 4/35) vs City II 46/1.

Fardeen in semis

Fardeen Qamar defeated 14th seed VM Sandeep 6-2, 6-1 in the boy’s quarterfinals of the YMCA-TTT ITF Juniors tournament. In girls, Aanya Goel of US beat Farhat Aleen Qamar 6-2, 6-4. Results (quarters): Boys: Megh Patel bt Kabir Hans 7-5 retd; Ajay Malik bt Denim Yadav 6-2, 6-3; Sai Kartik Ganta bt Deepak Senthil Kumar 6-2, 6-0; Fardeen Qamar bt VM Sandeep 6-2, 6-1. Girls: Shivani Amineni bt Sandeepti Singh Rao 6-1, 6-4; Salsa Aher bt Yashaswini Panwar 6-2, 6-2; Sharanya Gaware bt Prerna Vichare 6-3, 2-6, 6-3; Aanya Goel (US) bt Farhat Aleen Qamar 6-2, 6-4.

