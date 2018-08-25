Hari Nishanth hammers century in Globe Trotters victory

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Riding C Hari Nishanth’s 118, Globe Trotters defeated Grand Slam in the VA Parthasarathy Memorial Trophy on Friday.

Brief scores: At MAC: MRF-Globe Trotters 234/4 (13 penalty runs for one over short for both teams) in 34 ovs (C Hari Nishanth 118; M Raja 3/36) bt India Cements-Grand Slam 224 in 33.2 ovs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 48, VYo Mahesh 42; Ashwath Mukunthan 4/46). At IIT-Chemplast: Sanmar-Alwarpet 220/9 in 38 ovs (K Vishal Vaidhya 86, P Shijit Chandran 54, R Kavin 48; CV Varun 3/35) bt India Cements-Vijay 173/8 in 38 ovs (R Sai Kishore 67 n.o; R Suthesh 4/40).

Jagannathan stars

G Jagannathan’s four-for helped City IV bag a lead of 59 runs against City II in a drawn match of the TNCA round robin U-16 tournament. City IV won by virtue of first innings lead. Brief scores: City III 283/6 in 90 ovs drew with City I 180 in 66.4 ovs (MS Shriram 4/39). City III won on 1st innings lead. City IV 254 in 84 ovs drew with City II 195 in 86.4 ovs (G Jagannathan 4/35). City IV won on 1st innings lead.

Megh, Fardeen in final

Top seed Megh Patel will meet Fardeen Qamar in the boys’ final of the YMCA TTT-ITF Juniors tournament. Boys semifinals: Megh Patel bt Ajay Malik 6-4, 6-1; Fardeen Qamar bt Sai Karthik Ganta 4-6, 6-2, 6-1. Girls semifinals: Shivani Amineni bt Salsa Aher 7-5, 6-2; Sharanya Gaware bt Aanya Goel (USA) 6-1, 6-1.

IOB beat TN Police

IOB defeated TN Police 4-2 in the Super Division League of the Chennai Hockey Association.

Results: Integral Coach Factory bt AG’s Office RC 8-1; IOB bt TN Police 3-2.

Jawahar Vidyalaya win

K Veneshvaran’s 48 and Rajath Rangarajan’s 47 helped Jawahar Vidyalaya SSS beat Velammal Vidhyashram in the Lion MS Ranganathan Memorial statelevel U-13 tournament. Brief scores: Jawahar Vidyalaya SSS 140/4 in 30 ovs bt Velammal 88 in 23.3 ovs.

Santhosh scalps top seed

Santhosh Kumar stunned No 1 D Ananth to enter the quarterfinals of the 5th Idhayam state-ranking table tennis tournament. Youth boys pre-quarters: R Santhosh Kumar (RTTA) bt D Ananth (RANSA) 3-1; LN Viswak (RTTA) bt V Prasanth (JAW) 3-1; M Abilash (AKG) bt J Akshay (KTTC) 3-1; Anas Irshad (CTTF) bt Surya Prasad (JAW) 3-1; SH Praveen Kumar (CTTF) bt Abinash Prasanna (MDU) 3-2; Arjun (RTTA) bt V Jawhar (SSA E) 3-1; R Sathya Narayanan (CTTF) bt Piyush Sagar (ERD R) 3-1; Sachin Vishwanath(CTTF) bt Roopan Santhosh (MVM School) 3-1. Subjunior boys pre-quarters: AP Roopan Santhosh (MVM) bt J Sriram (MDX) 3-1; Juber Khan (CTTF) bt Raghuram (VinWin) 3-2; G Varun (MVM) bt J Srisai (KTTC) 3-1; K Karthikeyan (VinWin) bt Aasish Kiran (MDU) 3-1; S Preyesh (CPS) bt Karthikkeyan B (AKG) 3-0; Anuj Mahipal (KTTC) bt CM Mithreshwar (VinWin) 3-2; Jay Gadia (AKG) bt Ayyan Baluselvam (VinWin) 3-1; Viswa D (KTTC) bt Navaneeth Kutty (MVM) 3-1.

sports@newindianexpress.com