Isaac Dogboe defends featherweight title with first round KO

Dogboe dominated Otake knocking him down twice before knocking him out after just two minutes and 18 seconds of work.

WBO junior featherweight champ Isaac Dogboe

By AFP

LOS ANGELES: Isaac Dogboe retained his WBO junior featherweight title with a first round knockout of Japan's Hidenori Otake at the Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday.

Dogboe, of Ghana, dominated Otake knocking him down twice before knocking him out after just two minutes and 18 seconds of work.

Dogboe improved to 20-0 with 14 KOs as he floored Otake the first time with a left to the head. Otake beat the count but was unsteady on his feet when the fight resumed.

Dogboe pressed the attack, easily landing combinations before finishing Otake off with a vicious right uppercut.

The 37-year-old Otake dropped to 31-3-3 with 14 KOs as his nine-fight winning streak came to an end.

