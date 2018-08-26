Kavin heroics guide Alwarpet to victory

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Riding on R Kavin’s unbeaten 138, Alwarpet CC defeated TI Cycles by four wickets in VAP Memorial Trophy at Murugappa grounds on Saturday.

Brief scores: At Murugappa: TI Cycles 255/8 in 50 ovs (Rishi Kumar 60 n.o; M Siddharth 3/28) lost to Alwarpet 256/4 in 40 ovs (R Kavin 138 n.o). Points: Alwarpet 4; TI Cycles 0. At SRMC: MRC A 279/8 in 50 ovs (Arpit Vasavada 110) lost to Vijay CC 280/6 in 49.5 ovs (L Suryapprakash 73). Points: Vijay CC 4; MRC 0. At IIT-Chemplast: Jolly Rovers 189 in 49.3 ovs (S Sharun Kumar 5/31) lost to India Pistons 190/3 in 36.1 ovs (Sanvir Singh 72 n.o). Points: Pistons 4; Jolly Rovers 0. At SSN: Nelson 127 in 40.5 ovs (MP Rajesh 44; R Silambarasan 5/21) lost to Young Stars 131/7 in 43.3 ovs (V Lakshman 3/28). Points: Young Stars 4; Nelson 0. At MAC: Globe Trotters 137 in 38.5 ovs (K Shrivasudevadas 65; Aditya Sarvate 3/28) lost to MCC 138/3 in 26.3 ovs (Akshay V Srinivasan 50, Manav Parakh 47; MS Sanjay 3/37). Points: MCC 4; Globe Trotters 0.

Nishandh shines

G Nishandh’s 57 helped Salem post 178 in 66.2 overs against Tirupur in the TNCA inter-district U-14 tournament final. At stumps, Tirupur were 49/2.

Brief scores: Salem 178 in 66.2 ovs (G Nishandh 57; MK Surjeeth 3/34, SP Ragul Rithick 3/50) vs Tirupur 49/2 in 27 ovs.

SAI win

SAI beat Chennai Port Trust 3-0 in their Chennai Hockey Association Super Division match.

Results: SAI bt Chennai Port Trust 3-0; Central Excise bt Indira Gandhi Memorial 13-1.

Fardeen lifts title

Qualifier Fardeen Qamar beat top seed Megh Patel 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 in the boy’s final of YMCA-TTT ITF Juniors tennis tournament.

Results (finals): Boys: Fardeen Qamar bt Megh Patel 6-4, 3-6, 6-4. Girls: Shivani Amineni bt Sharanya Gaware 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Shanmathi in quarters

Shanmathi of Jawahar stunned top seed Seraha Jacob of CTTF with a 3-2 win in the women’s pre-quarters of the 5th Idhayam state-ranking table tennis meet.Results (women’s singles pre-quarters): Shanmathi bt Seraha Jacob 3-2, Nithyashree M bt Abhinaya Ramesh 3-1, Harshavardhini CR bt Kokila VS 3-0, Reeth Rishya bt Deepika N 3-0,Vidhya N bt Aishwarya Vinoth 3-0, Pavithra P bt Maria Ancy 3-0, Nivedhitha AV bt Santhana Aishwarya 3-1, Amrutha Pushpak bt Ezhilarasi K 3-0.