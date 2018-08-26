Home Sport Other

Mercedes to explore closer ties with Force India

Force India already use Mercedes engines, as do former champions Williams whose Canadian driver Lance Stroll looks set to switch to Force India.

Published: 26th August 2018 05:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2018 05:44 PM   |  A+A-

Sergio Perez

Force India driver Sergio Perez of Mexico steers his car during a qualifying session ahead of the Belgian Formula One Grand Prix in Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium. | AP

By Reuters

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS: Formula One world champions Mercedes say they will explore closer ties with Force India after that team’s change of ownership, along the lines of Ferrari’s relationship with Haas and Sauber.

Some rivals — notably Renault, McLaren and Williams — have expressed concern that Formula One risks becoming even more of a two-tier championship with manufacturer ‘A’ teams and closely-linked ‘B’ outfits.

US-owned Haas have a close technical agreement with Ferrari while Swiss-based Sauber have a long tradition of using the Italian team’s engines and running drivers contracted to Ferrari.

Red Bull also own two teams, with Toro Rosso the junior outfit, who will both have Honda engines next year.

“Obviously a few years ago when Ferrari spotted the potential in collaborating closely with another team it triggered a thought process with everybody else,” Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff told reporters at the Belgian Grand Prix.

“You can see that, and only Ferrari will know how much benefit that has generated but there is benefit in such a cooperation if it is structured well,” added the Austrian, who also emphasised there were limits.

“No team wants to be a B team, no team wants to be a junior team... everybody will want their own success and this is something you need to honour and to respect in Formula One,” said Wolff.

“If you can meet on an eye level then a collaboration can make sense. But making it happen is not trivial.”

Wolff noted that Force India’s Silverstone factory was just a few miles down the road from Mercedes’ Brackley base and said the champions would “explore all avenues” within the permissible regulations.

Force India already use Mercedes engines, as do former champions Williams whose Canadian driver Lance Stroll looks set to switch to Force India after his billionaire father Lawrence took over at the head of a consortium of associates.

Williams are a family-run independent constructor who have switched engine supplier over the years.

Wolff said he understood the concerns of Renault and McLaren, and it was interesting the Force India situation had triggered such strong sentiments when the Ferrari-Haas position was well-established.

“I think it’s just a matter of the right regulations in place to facilitate collaboration where it saves costs and where you can find synergies,” he said.

“But maintaining the spirit of the Formula One regulations, that this is a constructors’ championship, and should also stay one.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Force India Mercedes Formula One F1

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5