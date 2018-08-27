Asian silver-winner Ankit Khatana in semis of world youth boxing 

By PTI

BUDAPEST: Asian silver-medallist Ankit Khatana advanced to the semifinals to assure himself of a medal at the ongoing youth world boxing championships here.

Ankit became the third Indian boxer to make the semifinals at the event after he prevailed 5-0 over Denmark's Nikolai Terteryan in the lightweight 60kg category quarterfinals late last night.

He will square off against Thailand's Atichai Phoemsap in the semifinals.

Phoemsap got the better of Japan's Ryunosuke Tsutsumi in his quarterfinal bout.

Reigning champion Nitu (48kg) and Asian bronze-medallist Bhavesh Kattimani (52kg) are the other Indian boxers to have advanced to the semifinals.

Bhavesh notched up a close 3-2 win over Badr Berhili of Morocco, while Nitu dominated her bout with such ferocity that the referee awarded it to her in the first round itself against Germany's Maxi Klotzer yesterday.