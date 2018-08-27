Nikhil table-topper in state-ranking TT meet

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:S NIKHIL of CTTF beat MVM’s Sushmit Sri Ram 4-0 to bag the men’s title in the 5th state-ranking table tennis meet. Results: Boys: Mini Cadet: Guru Sanjith (MST) bt Siddarth (VinWin) 3-2. Cadet: Balamurugan MR (VinWin) bt Tejas Ram (SPTTC) 3-0. Sub Junior: Viswa D (KTTC) bt Roopan Santhosh AP (MVM S) 4-1. Junior: Piyush Sagar (ERD R) bt Karthikeyan K (VinWin) 4-2. Youth: Pravin Kumar SH (CTTF) bt Santosh Kumar (RTTA) 4-2. Men: Nikhil S (CTTF) bt Sushmit Sri Ram (MVM) 4-0. Veterans: Rajesh (CTTF) bt S Raja (SR) 3-2.; Girls: Mini Cadet: Hansini M (MST) bt Nandhini BR (MT-VLR) 3-0. Cadet: Shriya Anand (JAW) bt Hanshini (MST) 3-2. Sub Junior: Shriya Shiva Kumar (CH ACH) bt Kavya Shree KS (MVM) 4-3. Junior: Nithyashree M (CH ACH) bt Koushika V (SSA E) 4-2. Youth: Deepika N (AKG) bt Nithya Shree M (CH ACH) 4-2. Women: Amrutha Pushpak (RBI) bt Reeth Rishya (IOC) 4-2.

Madhava cracks ton

An unbeaten 115 by KTA Madhava Prasad helped Tirupur bag a lead of 35 runs over Salem in the drawn match of the TNCA inter-districts U-14 final played at Salem. Tirupur won by virtue of first-innings lead.

Brief scores: Salem 178 in 66.2 ovs drew with Tirupur 213/8 decl in 85 ovs (KTA Madhava Prasad 115 n.o; V Marc Raj 4/49).

Indian Bank beat FCI

Indian Bank beat Food Corporation of India (FCI) 5-3 in a Super Division league match of the Chennai Hockey Association at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium. Other result: Tamil Nadu Police bt Indira Gandhi Memorial Club 9-0. MGR Janaki College win MGR Janaki College beat Shasun Jain College by eight wickets in the Madras College League intercollegiate women’s cricket meet. Brief scores: Chellammal College 69/7 in 16 ovs (Pavithra 3/13) lost to Queen Mary’s 70/5 in 10.1 ovs (V Kousilya 3/17); Shasun Jain College 46/6 in 16 ovs (R Deepika 4/8) lost to MGR Janaki College 47/2 in 3.5 ovs.

