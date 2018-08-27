Home Sport Other

Viswanathan Anand settles for eighth draw in as many games, Sinquefield chess set for close finish

The game was drawn in the ensuing endgame, leaving Anand with four points out of a possible eight and Caruana on five points from his eight.

Published: 27th August 2018 10:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 10:02 PM   |  A+A-

Five-time World Champion Viswanathan Anand (File)

By PTI

ST LOUIS: Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand registered his eighth draw in as many games when he split points with Fabiano Caruana of the United States in penultimate round of the Sinquefield Cup chess tournament here. For Anand's fans, this was a let-down as Caruana only tried to consolidate his position atop the tables.

The American is going to challenge Magnus Carlsen of Norway for the World Championship crown and according to Anand himself, there are no clear favourites at this point as Carlsen is losing his dominance preserved for almost seven years.

With black pieces, Anand has been almost invincible in the last one week and today was no different even though the chess engines evaluated the position as better for Caruana who played with white.

Anand disagreed with pragmatic approach and as the game progressed it was clear that the advantage was more optical than real.

The game was drawn in the ensuing endgame, leaving Anand with four points out of a possible eight and Caruana on five points from his eight.

Carlsen yet again came close on a day that failed to yield a single decisive game. The World Champion pressed for a long time against Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan but the latter always had resources to stay in the game.

The lead positions remained unchanged which also means that Anand is out of the finale of the Grand Chess Tour this event is a part of.

London is going to hold the final edition of the GCT this year and Anand will not be a part of it as only the top four qualify based on rankings.

The penultimate round was livened up a little by Russian Alexander Grischuk, who played out a draw with Wesley So of the United States after opting for the rare Bird's opening.

Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France drew with Levon Aronian of Armenia after troubling his opponent in the famous Berlin defense.

With the qualification for London and the hefty prize fund on their minds, the players in contention are taking it easy in these final stages of the last event before the finale.

Results after round 8: Fabiano Caruana (USA, 5) drew with Vishwanathan Anand (IND, 4); Alexander Grischuk (RUS, 4.5) drew with Wesley So (USA, 3.5); Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (AZE, 4.5) drew with Magnus Carlsen (NOR, 4.5); Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (FRA, 4) drew with Levon Aronian (ARM, 4.5); Hikaru Nakamura (USA, 3) drew with Sergey Karjakin (RUS, 2.5).

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Viswanathan Anand Sinquefield chess

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
30 years of Salman Khan: Some facts about Bollywood’s Bhaijaan
Arjun Rampal (File | AFP)
Watch Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Chaudhary talking about Paltan
Gallery
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Gilligan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love